Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ subject revealed

Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s much-talked-about film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will reportedly shed light on Down Syndrome.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, Aamir Khan will have a discussion started around yet another stigmatized social issue, Down Syndrome – a genetic condition, where a person is born with an extra chromosome, which can affect the brain and body development in them.

Quoting a source close to the ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ actor, a publication reported, “Just like Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan wanted to bring focus on another condition that gets stigmatised in our society through Sitaare Zameen Par. That’s when he found a heartfelt story that sheds light on Down Syndrome and what people dealing with that go through.”

“He wants to handle the subject very sensitively and create an impact that makes people suffering from the syndrome be treated as equals,” the person added.

The reports also suggest that actor Genelia D’Souza will star opposite Khan in the title, slated to hit theatres on Christmas this year.

More details regarding the additional cast and crew are awaited.

Pertinent to note here that Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist confirmed ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ in October last year.

“You must have remembered my film Taare Zameen Par and the name of this film is Sitaare Zameen Par because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme,” he had shared.

‘Taare Zameen Par’ is one of the most iconic movies of Bollywood. The title featured then-child actor Darsheel Safary in the lead character of Ishaan Awasthi – a dyslexic child – while, Khan essayed Raj Shankar Nikumbh – the art teacher who helped Awasthi with his disorder.

