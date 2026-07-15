Aamir Khan slammed for silence over real-life Rancho

Social media users are furiously criticizing Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for his silence on the suffering of Sonam Wangchuk. Wangchuk is the renowned engineer and activist whose life served as the inspiration for the character of Ranchoddas “Rancho” Shamaldas Chanchad (later revealed as Phunsukh Wangdu) in the blockbuster movie 3 Idiots.

Wangchuk is currently on an indefinite hunger strike, which has reached its seventeenth day, demanding the resignation of the Indian Education Minister following the recent NEET exam paper leak controversy. Meanwhile, Omi Vaidya, the actor who famously played Rancho’s rival “Chatur” in the same film, has made a passionate public plea that has significantly intensified public backlash against the lead actor.

In a video message shared on social media, Vaidya reminded viewers of the gravity of the situation, stating, “I don’t want Phunsukh Wangdu to die.”

Vaidya urged people to pause their busy daily routines and pay close attention to the activist’s declining health. “I think it would be really, really important for you, because I don’t want Phunsukh Wangdu to die, and I don’t think you want him to, either,” he pleaded.

Online reactions to the video have been highly polarized, with many users slamming Aamir Khan for keeping quiet while a real-life hero fights for a cause.

One internet user observed, “In real life, Chatur won the race!!! All those ‘3 Idiots’ actually just got proof of their idiocy.”

While questioning Khan’s silence, others echoed Vaidya’s message, with one writing, “If Aamir Khan will not come forward, we must declare him a bauna badmash faltu admi [a useless, wicked dwarf].” Another added, “I think Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan remind us that reel-life heroes are not real-life heroes! They serve as a stark reminder.”