Aamir Khan speaks up on his ‘decision to quit films’

Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan revealed he had decided to quit films, as an actor as well as producer, during the pandemic lockdown to dedicate more of his time to family.

During a recent outing, at one point while speaking about his activities during the pandemic, Khan revealed that he had actually decided to quit films during the lockdown.

“I had informed my family that I won’t be doing any films from now onwards. Neither I’ll act nor I will produce any films. Now, I just want to spend my time with you all. My family was shocked,” said the ‘Dangal’ actor.

Afraid of the decision being called a ‘marketing scheme’ for his upcoming title ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Khan didn’t break the news to the world earlier.

He further mentioned, that since he anyway makes films after three-to-four years, so once his upcoming film will release, everyone will think that ‘I am out for a couple of years again’.

“By then, I would leave the industry and nobody would know.”

Khan added to had already initiated a life outside of Bollywood, “I started working with Ira for 3 months, and after 3 months my kids talked to me to reconsider the decision.”

“My children told me that you are an extreme person, don’t do this. It will be better if you find a balance in life.”

Quoting his kids, Khan remarked, “You’ve spent more time with us in three months than you ever have, leave us alone now.”

Moreover, Khan recalled it was his former wife Kiran Rao who made him drop the idea. “Kiran got tearful when I announced it to her.”

Summing his two years in the pandemic lockdown, Khan quipped, “I quit the industry and came back.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in his highly-anticipated Bollywood movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya.

