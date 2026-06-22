Aamir Khan spills beans on his upcoming wedding with Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan has spilled beans on his upcoming wedding to girlfriend Gauri Spratt, revealing that the couple plans to keep the ceremony intimate and private.

Speaking to Variety India, the actor shared that he and Gauri are set to tie the knot on July 5 in a simple registered marriage attended only by close family members and friends.

“It will be very private. It’s a very simple registered marriage, at home, with just both families and really close friends,” Aamir said.

The 61-year-old actor described this period of his life as a particularly happy one and called Gauri a “blessing.”

“I don’t see why there’s all the frenzy. There is too much interest in the lives of celebrities, especially cricketers and actors. People should be interested in our work, not our personal lives. I don’t know how the information on my wedding had leaked. These days, nothing is off-bounds,” he said.

Aamir and Gauri’s relationship dates back more than two decades. The pair first met around 25 years ago before losing touch. Years later, they reconnected, and their friendship gradually blossomed into romance.

The actor publicly confirmed their relationship during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025, introducing Gauri to the media for the first time.

The upcoming wedding will mark Aamir Khan’s third marriage. He was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and the former couple share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The actor later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they announced their separation in 2021. Despite parting ways, the two continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.