Aamir Khan, 60, spills third marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who recently introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media, revealed if marriage is on the cards for the two anytime soon.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

On Thursday, ahead of his 60th birthday, Bollywood A-lister Aamir Khan introduced the media to his live-in partner Gauri Spratt, when he also discussed the plans to marry her.

When asked about his third marriage, the ‘3 Idiots’ star said, “See, we are fully committed. And I have been married twice. Par ab 60 saal ki umar mein shaadi shayad mujhe shobha nahi degi (Now getting married at 60 wouldn’t suit me). But let’s see.”

“We are committed now, and we felt we were secure enough in each other to tell you guys,” he explained the reason behind disclosing their relationship. “And this is better, I won’t have to hide things now. Tomorrow, if I go for a coffee with her, you guys can join us, too.”

Khan also mentioned that he has already made Spratt aware of the media madness, however, for their own ‘personal peace’, he has hired security staff for her as well. “She isn’t used to it. We are hoping that you guys will be kind,” he told the media reporters.

If reports are to be believed, Gauri, who hails from Bangalore and runs her mother Rita Spratt’s salon in the city, is half-Tamilian and half-Irish. She has known Khan for over 25 years, but they started dating some 18 months ago. Like the Bollywood star, she was married previously and has a six-year-old son.

Also Read: Aamir Khan warned against doing ‘Lagaan’

Meanwhile, Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist had been married twice previously. He first tied the knot with Reena Dutta in 1986. The couple shared two children, an elder son, Junaid, and a daughter named Ira. He filed for divorce in December 2002 and she took custody of both their children.

Khan then married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. They announced the birth of their first child, Azad, through a surrogate mother, in 2011. The couple parted ways in July 2021.