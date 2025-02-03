Aamir Khan’s team responds to viral ‘caveman’ video

Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s team has responded to the viral video of a man spotted roaming around Mumbai streets as a ‘caveman.’

Several suggested that the ‘caveman’ in the viral video was the Bollywood actor filming a project, as per Indian media outlets.

However, Aamir Khan’s team has now refuted the reports, saying that the man in the viral video was not the Bollywood superstar.

“The man roaming the streets of Mumbai in a caveman-like costume is not Aamir Khan. Kindly do not believe any such statements, as all of them are false,” Indian media outlets quoted a source as saying.

It is worth noting here that the video went viral on social media with several suggesting that the ‘caveman’ was the Bollywood actor doing an Ad or a publicity stunt for an upcoming project.

The man in the video was spotted pushing a handcart and interacting with passersby while wearing a wig, prosthetic beard, and special make-up.

While some speculated that the video was part of the Bollywood actor’s promotional tactic for a brand endorsement, others suggested that Aamir Khan was probably doing remake of Tom Hanks movie, ‘Castaway.’

On the work front, the actor is working on his much-awaited sequel ‘Sitaare Zameen Par.’

Earlier in an interview, Khan hinted that he will return to the big screen with his next title ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, towards the end of this year.

In yet another delay to the sequel of the iconic ‘Taare Zameen Par’, he said, “My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas.”