Bollywood’s “Mr. Perfectionist,” Aamir Khan, has tied the knot for the third time, and the first official wedding picture with his new bride, Gauri Spratt, is viral on social media.

Indian media reports claim the couple married in an intimate, low-key ceremony under the Special Marriage Act at the actor’s Pali Hill residence in the Bandra neighborhood of Mumbai. The viral photograph captures the couple signing their marriage documents in front of close family members.

Standing joyfully between the newlyweds is Gauri Spratt’s son, holding a box of rings. To Aamir Khan’s left stands his youngest son, Azad—whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kiran Rao—also holding a ring box. Social media users have flooded the couple with congratulations, praising the simplicity and elegance of their private wedding.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first met 25 years ago, but their paths eventually diverged. They reconnected in 2024 through the actor’s cousin, Nuzhat Khan. This marks the third marriage for Aamir, who was first married to Reena Dutta—with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira Khan—and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao, a union that ended in 2021.

Earlier this week, Aamir Khan spilled beans on his upcoming wedding to girlfriend Gauri Spratt, revealing that the couple plans to keep the ceremony intimate and private.

Speaking to Variety India, the actor shared that he and Gauri are set to tie the knot on July 5 in a simple registered marriage attended only by close family members and friends.