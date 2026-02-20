Aamir Khan visits Salman Khan’s father in hospital with GF Gauri Spratt

Salman Khan’s father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan continues to receive support from close friends and members of the film fraternity after a recent health scare.

On Thursday, actor Aamir Khan arrived at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital accompanied by his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to check on the 90-year-old writer’s condition.

Aamir – who shares a long-standing bond with the Khan family – kept a low profile as he entered the hospital. After spending some time with the family and enquiring about Salim Khan’s health, he was seen leaving with Gauri.

Salim Khan, father of actor Salman Khan, was admitted earlier this week after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors performed a small procedure and confirmed that he is stable.

“There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer,” Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating the writer, shared on Wednesday.

Several well-known personalities have visited the hospital to offer support, including Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Javed Akhtar. Family members have also been by his side since his admission.