Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira, opens up about mental health recovery

Mental health issues continue to be a significant topic in society and while discussing depression has long carried a stigma, the dialogue is shifting.

Recently, Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, shared her personal experiences with mental health and her journey towards recovery.

On October 20, Ira tool to her Instagram to announce that she has completed her therapy sessions after eight years of psychoanalysis. She revealed that her last session took place on October 13, and both she and her therapist felt confident in her ability to manage her mental health independently. Although she remains on medication, Ira emphasised her commitment to self-care and enjoying life.

In her post, she wrote: “On 13th October, I had my last therapy session. After three times a week for eight years of psychoanalysis… I’m no longer in therapy. I’m still on medication and I probably will be for the foreseeable future. Not being in therapy anymore means that my therapist and I felt confident that I had learnt a bunch of things, and I’d be able to manage on my own—responsibly taking care of myself and remembering to have fun in life!”.

Ira also noted that while she isn’t completely “cured”, her depression is currently in remission. She expressed her readiness to seek help again if needed, describing her progress as a personal milestone: “I graduated therapy!! I passed!”.

Both Aamir Khan and Ira have been vocal advocates for mental health awareness. In previous interviews, they discussed their joint therapy sessions and how therapy is often misunderstood in India. Aamir credited Ira with encouraging him to pursue therapy, stating, “Therapy is so helpful. I would strongly recommend therapy to anyone who feels the need for it. It has been helpful for me. In fact, Ira and I have also started joint therapy to work on our relationship and address long-standing issues”.

Their openness about mental health aims to inspire others to seek help and normalize conversations around therapy.