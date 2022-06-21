Aamir Liaquat autopsy: Six member medical board formed on court’s orders

Karachi: A six-member medical board has been formed for the exhumation of Aamir Liaquat’s body and to conduct an autopsy on court’s orders, ARY News reported.

According to details, a six-member medical board headed by surgeon Samiya Syed has been formed on the court’s orders to exhume Aamir Liaqat’s body.

The team would exhume Amir’s body on June 23 and conduct an autopsy to confirm if he died of natural reasons or was murdered.

Additional Police surgeon Shahid Nizam, HOD forensic medicine Jinnah Pervez, Forensic expert Dr Hariram Lohana, Dr Gulzar Ali Solangi and MLO Dr Areeb Baqai are also part of the medical board.

On June 20, a local court in Karachi ordered the formation of a medical board for the post-mortem examination of former TV host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Judicial Magistrate East Wazeer Hussain Memon had written a letter to the provincial health secretary to constitute a medical board and fix a date for the exhumation of the body.

The station house officer (SHO) of the Brigade Police Station was told to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

A police report was also presented that stated that they could not identify the reasons behind the death without an internal examination of the body.

