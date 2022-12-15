Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s ex-wife Dania Shah arrested

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Dania Shah – former wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain – in obscene video leak case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The FIA cyber crime circle Karachi arrested the former wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Dania Shah, from Lodhran in the obscene video leak case.

Dania Shah’s mother told the media that police officials told him to take her daughter to Saddar police station. She added that nobody is telling her the details of Dania’s arrest after she went to the police station nor her daughter was present there.

She alleged that they are being punished for filing a case to claim inheritance.

It is pertinent to mention here that a welfare organisation had filed a petition against Dania Shah in a district and sessions court. Some indecent videos of Aamir Liaquat Hussain had gone viral weeks before his death.

Aamir Liaquat’s death

Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain had passed away in Karachi in June.

The disgruntled PTI lawmaker was found unconscious at his residence and shifted to a private hospital in critical condition by his servant but he was declared dead by the doctors. The famed TV host and MNA was 49 years old.

His third wife, Dania Shah was accused of leaking his indecent videos on social media.

