MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has passed away in Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The disgruntled PTI lawmaker was found unconscious at his residence and shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition by his servant.

The famed TV host and MNA was 49 years old.

According to police, Liaquat’s condition deteriorated early morning after which the TV host was moved to a private hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Immediately after the news was reported, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned the session till 5pm on Friday.

Liaquat joined the PTI in March 2018 and was elected as MNA from Karachi in the general elections.

Born in July 1971, Hussain was first elected as the Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan in 2002 general election on the ticket of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement from the NA-249 constituency and was appointed as Minister of State for Religious Affairs

Hussain was the minister of state for Religious Affairs until July 2007, when his party asked him to resign from his position as Minister, and from his seat as a member of the National Assembly.

Later in 2008, he was expelled from MQM.

Police launch probe

The Karachi police have launched an investigation into the death of the PTI leader and conducted a search at his home situated in Khudadad Colony.

SSP East told the media that they are investigating the death of Aamir Liaquat and authorities have decided to conduct a post-mortem as the televangelist died under mysterious circumstances.

Meanwhile, a three-member board has been formed to conduct a post-mortem of PTI MNA.

Condolences pour in

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed grief and sorrow over the sudden death of MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain. In a statement, the president prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and his high ranks.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا ممبر قومی اسمبلی عامر لیاقت حسین کی ناگہانی موت پر اظہار افسوس صدر مملکت کی مرحوم کیلئے دعائے مغفرت، بلندی درجات کی دعا صدرمملکت کا مرحوم کے اہل خانہ سے اظہار ہمدردی اور صبر جمیل کی دعا — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 9, 2022

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and spokesperson Murtaza Wahab also extended their prayers and condolences over the demise of MNA.

Meanwhile, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid prayed for the bereaved family.

پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین اور وزیرخارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا رکن قومی اسمبلی ڈاکٹر عامر لیاقت حسین کے انتقال پر اظہار افسوس ڈاکٹر عامر لیاقت حسین نے صحافت سے لے کر سیاست تک ایک متحرک زندگی گزاری، چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری@BBhuttoZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) June 9, 2022

اللہ تعالیٰ عامر لیاقت کی مغفرت فرمائے اور انکے خاندان اور عزیز و اقارب اور چاہنے والوں کو صبرِ جمیل عطا فرمائے آمین pic.twitter.com/h3kEp3b8Am — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) June 9, 2022

