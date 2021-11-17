Aamir Liaquat spills the beans on who brought him to Parliament

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain on Wednesday shared the names of those who brought him to the Parliament for the joint session, ARY NEWS reported.

The MNA’s remarks on his arrival at the Parliament for the joint session that he has been brought to attend the session by some people raised eyebrows.

However, while clarifying his comments during ARY NEWS programme, 11th Hour, the PTI MNA said that he would reiterate that he has been brought to attend the assembly proceedings, however, a wrong impression of linking it with non-political people was created.

“Ali Muhammad, Faisal Vawda, Ali Zaidi, are among those who brought me to the assembly,” he said.

Aamir Liaquat further shared that his resignation from the National Assembly membership was returned by the speaker after pointing out some anomalies. “The prime minister has also rejected my resignation,” he said.

The joint sitting of the Parliament earlier in the day approved the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trail) Bill 2021, allowing chemical castration of rape convicts.

The bill was presented in the House by Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan with Jamaat-i-Islami lawmakers introducing an amendment demanding the replacement of chemical castration with public hanging.

Besides this, the Parliament passed three important bills including the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Second Election Amendment Bill 2021, and the Kulbhushan Jadhav bill allowing him the right to appeal amid the hues and cry of the opposition.

The bills related to the use of EVMs and Second Election Amendment Bill 2021 were presented by Adviser to Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan in the joint session of the Parliament.

The bills were passed with the majority.

