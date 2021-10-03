PTI’s Aamir Liaquat resigns from his NA seat

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Karachi Aamir Liaquat Hussain has resigned from his seat on Sunday, ARY News reported.

He made the announcement from his Twitter handle.

The PTI leader Aamir Liaquat has dispatched his resignation in a letter to the NA secretariat.

قومی اسمبلی سے استعفی ارسال کردیا ہے اللہ تعالی عمران خان اور پی ٹی آئی کا حامی و نا صر ہو ۔ اللہ حافظ — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) October 3, 2021



Hussain who won on a PTI ticket from NA-245 in the 2018 general elections, had earlier hinted at resigning in a post on Twitter.

In his tweet, Aamir Liaquat Hussain had confessed that he is a helpless MNA of Karachi who is unable to provide electricity to the people of the city. He added that he cannot witness suffering of people of Karachi and his constituency.

It may be noted that in 2018, Aamir Liaquat had also complained that he was not invited to a meeting in Governor House where the newly appointed governor met all of party’s MNAs and MPAs from city and was deliberately being sidelined due to his stringent views on issues people of the city are facing.

