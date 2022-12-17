Aamir Liaquat’s widow Dania Shah sent to jail on judicial remand

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate of district South on Saturday sent late Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah to jail on judicial remand in an obscene video leak case, ARY News reported.

Dania Shah was presented before the court today where the investigation officer (IO) sought the remand of Aamir Liaquat’s third wife.

He informed the court that the suspect was accused of releasing objectionable video of the late televangelist.

After hearing arguments, the judge approved remand and granted IO to present a challan in next hearing.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday arrested Dania – former wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain – in obscene video leak case. The FIA cyber crime circle Karachi arrested the former wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Dania Shah, from Lodhran.

It is pertinent to mention here that a welfare organisation had filed a petition against Dania in a district and sessions court. Some indecent videos of Aamir Liaquat Hussain had gone viral weeks before his death.

Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain had passed away in Karachi in June this year.

