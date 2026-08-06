A$AP Rocky accidentally spills the tea on Rihanna’s new music

Rihanna’s long-awaited return to music may finally be gaining momentum after A$AP Rocky revealed that the global superstar is back in the recording studio working on new material.

During an appearance on The Jason Lee Show, released on August 5, Rocky addressed the long-running fan theory that their relationship and growing family had delayed Rihanna’s musical comeback.

Dismissing the speculation, the rapper shared an encouraging update about the singer’s progress.”She in the studio right now,” Rocky said. “Yeah, I said it. Sorry, babe.”

He added, “She working. She cooking, no funny s—. Damn, I’mma get in trouble for this.”

The unexpected revelation has sparked excitement among Rihanna fans, who have been eagerly awaiting her ninth studio album. Her last full-length release, ANTI, arrived in 2016 and became one of the defining albums of her career.

The critically acclaimed project topped the Billboard 200 chart and produced hit singles including “Work,” “Needed Me,” and “Love on the Brain.”

Although Rihanna has not released a studio album in nearly a decade, she has remained one of the entertainment industry’s most influential figures.

In 2023, she made a celebrated return to the stage as the headliner of the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

Outside of music, Rihanna has focused on expanding her business empire through Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty while embracing motherhood. She and Rocky share three children: sons RZA and Riot, and daughter Rocki.