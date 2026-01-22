A$AP Rocky addresses feud rumors with Drake over Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has addressed rumors of a feud with Drake, clarifying that while the two rappers are no longer close, there is no “real smoke” between them.

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden published Wednesday, January 21, the 37-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, spoke candidly about his relationship with the Canadian superstar.

The host asked if the rumored beef was real or just hype and whether the rumored tension was just a way to promote projects, following fan speculation that the track “Stole Ya Flow” from A$AP Rocky’s recently released album Don’t Be Dumb was directed at Drake.

“I think hip-hop tactics and beefs is, like, WWF. It’s like wrestling all the way, right? But this thing between us, it’s not real smoke. But I just don’t f–k with him,” Rocky replied.

The fallout between the former collaborators, who famously worked together on “F—in’ Problems,” is widely believed to be tied to Rihanna as artists have had long-term relationships with her.

Rocky shares three children—sons RZA and Riot and daughter Rocki – with the Fenty Beauty mogul while Drake had an on-and-off relationship with Rihanna for nearly a decade.

“We were once friends,” A$AP Rocky told Darden, adding that he believes their fallout is “over females.”

Rocky further added, “I feel like he wasn’t happy and he expressed that. And I think at some certain point when everybody gettin’ older and it’s just like, you’re supposed to be moving on. For you to still be pickin’ at a female and all that, that’s soft to me. I didn’t put out an album, I didn’t put out music for me to really say something back.”