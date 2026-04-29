A$AP Rocky brought both style and sentiment to the front row as he made a standout appearance at the Chanel Cruise 2027 show on April 28.

The rapper turned heads with a bold hot pink purse, effortlessly pairing the statement accessory with a laid-back yet polished outfit featuring a brown suede jacket, red collared top, gray trousers and brown loafers.

But it wasn’t just a fashion moment, it carried a deeply personal touch. The bag, gifted by Chanel’s creative director Matthieu Blazy, featured tiny ballet shoes as a charm, which Rocky revealed were meant for his daughter, Rocki Irish.

“I’m going to give these to my daughter,” he shared in a video from the show, offering a glimpse into his life as a proud father.

Rocki Irish, whom he welcomed with Rihanna in September 2025, is already making waves of her own. The infant recently made her magazine debut alongside her mother in W Magazine, dressed in a couture Dior diaper, a moment Rocky described as “cute overload.” “I’m still processing,” he said, clearly smitten.

While speaking, A$AP Rocky was also asked about Rocki Irish’s magazine cover debut alongside her mom.

“It was quite something. She looks so cute, you know? I’m still processing,” he gushed, “They so cute. It’s a cute overload. Happy dad, you know?