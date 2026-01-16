A$AP rocky credits his mother for pushing him toward Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has revealed that one of the strongest voices guiding his love life came from his mother – and she was right all along.

In a recent interview on The New York Times Popcast, published Thursday, January 15, the rapper reflected on how his mother encouraged him to pursue a relationship with Rihanna long before they became a couple.

According to Rocky, his mom’s intuition about the Umbrella singer never wavered.

“My mother used to say s— like, ‘I know you like this girl that you [are] with right now’ — I ain’t gon’ say no names — ‘but I want you with RiRi.’ It’s like, ‘Ma, why you keep saying that? That girl don’t even want me like that,'” he recalled.

A$AP Rocky further added, “Mothers know best. I’m thankful that [Rihanna] was put in my life at that time because any time prior to that I don’t think I was ready for something like that. I don’t think she was either.”

The rapper went on to gush over the deep similarities that drew them together. “We were on the same page. Born the same year. My dad is from her country … When I go back, I get to see both sides of my family. It’s so many similarities, it’s just funny. We laugh about it a lot,” he added.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna – who were close friends for nearly a decade – officially confirmed their relationship in November 2020. Since then, they have welcomed sons RZA Athelston and Riot Rose, along with a baby daughter, Rocki Irish.