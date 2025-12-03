A$AP Rocky fuels marriage buzz again as he praises Rihanna’s ‘spousal support’

A$AP Rocky is giving Rihanna all the flowers she deserves.

On Monday, December 1, the 37-year-old rapper attended the 2025 Gotham Awards with his longtime partner and mother of his kids, Rihanna at New York City’s Cipriani Wall Street.

During his appearance at the event – where he was nominated for Breakthrough Performer for his role in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest – Rocky raved over how much her presence means to him.

“Family support is just … spousal support, everything,” he said. “It just means a lot. It goes a long way,” A$AP Rocky – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – gushed.

For the starry event, Rihanna sizzled in a drop-waist Balenciaga gown by Perpaolo Piccioli. Her dress featured a lengthy train with a matching feather cap and black leather gloves.

Rocky complemented Rihanna in a clean-cut black Chanel suit, a pair of black leather boots and a crisp white dress shirt.

Rocky’s comment once again sparked speculation about the couple’s marital status. Just weeks earlier, in a conversation with The Perfect Magazine, he referred to himself as a “loving husband,” raising eyebrows and sparking fresh rumors.

Rihanna and Rocky, share three kids RZA Athelston, 3½, Riot Rose, 2, and Rocki Irish, nearly 3 months.