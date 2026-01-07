A$AP Rocky jokes about future dating rules for his and Rihanna’s daughter

A$AP Rocky is joking about future dating rules for his daughter while reflecting on becoming a more emotional and loving parent.

In a new interview with W Magazine for its Best Performances issue, published on Tuesday, January 6, the 37-year-old rapper opened up about how fatherhood has reshaped his outlook on life.

“I am way more emotional. Before the kids, I was probably cold-hearted. But now I’m a loving kind of fella. I’ve got a lot of love to give to the world, ” said the Punk Rocky artist – who shares three kids with his longtime partner Rihanna.

The couple shares daughter Rocki Irish, nearly 4 months, as well as sons Riot Rose, 2, and RZA, 3½.

When asked what might happen when his daughter eventually starts dating, Rocky responded with humor. “I’m going to pray for them,” he said, prompting laughter and highlighting his protective instincts as a father.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were close friends for nearly a decade before their longtime friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship in 2020.

On the work front, A$AP Rocky stars in two films this awards season, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You and Highest 2 Lowest. Despite his busy professional schedule, he has consistently emphasized that family remains his top priority.