A$AP Rocky melted hearts with a heartwarming father-son moment during a recent stop on his Don’t Be Dumb tour when he spotted his 2-year-old son, Riot Rose, in the audience and gave him a heartfelt shout-out from the stage.

The rapper was performing at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Saturday, June 27, when he noticed Rihanna holding their young son in the crowd. Suspended above the stage, Rocky paused to greet the toddler in front of thousands of concertgoers.

“Riot Rose, hey son,” Rocky called into the microphone. “Hey buddy. Daddy loves you, son.”

Videos shared on social media captured the adorable exchange as Riot, wearing teal over-the-ear headphones to protect his hearing, looked up toward the stage and excitedly waved back at his father. Rihanna smiled as she filmed the sweet interaction on her phone.

Rihanna with Riot Rose at Rocky’s concert in Los Angeles last night. “Riot Rose. Hey, son. Daddy loves you, son.” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/5AfEN8gVSF — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) June 28, 2026

The sweet public family moment delighted fans, as Rihanna has largely kept the couple’s three children out of the spotlight. The Grammy-winning singer and Fenty Beauty founder shares sons RZA, 4, and Riot Rose, 2, as well as their 9-month-old daughter, Rocki, with Rocky.

Although the couple values their children’s privacy, Rihanna occasionally offers fans glimpses into family life. Last July, she posted photos from a family road trip featuring RZA and Riot in the backseat of the car, joking in the caption, “They so over me on this lil road trip.”

The singer and rapper welcomed their daughter, Rocki, in September 2025. At the time, a source said Rihanna was thrilled to finally have a daughter after welcoming two sons.