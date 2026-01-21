A$AP Rocky recalls ‘embarrassing’ first meeting with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky is looking back on the awkward moment that marked his first encounter with Rihanna, long before their relationship turned into one of pop world’s most celebrated romances.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, shared the story during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. Rocky recalled meeting Rihanna outside a nightclub in New York City at a time when he was not yet famous and struggling to get past the bouncers.

“It was crazy. We met outside of a nightclub, ironically, here in New York. I wasn’t famous at the time. She was obviously Rihanna. And I couldn’t get in. The bouncers didn’t want to let me in, and I was with my friend, the late great Virgil Abloh, and Matthew Williams,” he recalled.

Rocky continued, “You know, we kind of [were] getting into it with the bouncers, and she came out, and we locked eyes right away,” he continued. “And I was just, like, in a daze. And, you know, I was a little embarrassed that she caught me bickering with the guard and stuff like that.”

When the host asked Rocky if Rihanna then helped him get inside the club, he laughed and and simply said, “No.”

The couple has been dating since 2020, and are parents to three kids, sons RZA and Riot as well as baby girl, Rocki, whom they welcomed in September 2025.