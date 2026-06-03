A$AP Rocky reveals emotional toll of home shooting incident

A$AP Rocky has finally broken his silence about the emotional toll of a recent shooting incident at the Beverly Hills home he shares with Rihanna and their children

In a cover story interview with VIBE published Tuesday June 2, the rapper described the experience as deeply unsettling and life changing.

“Somebody attempted at harming me and my family,” Rocky said. “It took away a lot of peace and happiness of being able to just be free. I don’t want to be robbed of my peace and joy.”

The comments come months after a woman allegedly opened fire at the couple’s residence while they were inside the property. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the suspect arrived at the Beverly Hills estate on March 8 and fired a semiautomatic rifle toward the home.

Authorities later identified the suspect as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, who has been charged with one count of attempted murder, along with multiple felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. Prosecutors say she faces the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.

Ortiz pleaded not guilty to the charges during a March 25 court hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Court. She remains in custody on $1.875 million bail. Her attorney previously requested a reduction in bail, citing her ability to pay, but the judge denied the motion.

Although no one was physically injured in the incident, sources close to the situation previously told PEOPLE that Rihanna was left shaken.