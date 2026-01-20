A$AP Rocky surprises everyone with his performance in 'Saturday Night Live'

A$AP Rocky delivered a milestone performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, marking his first live televised showcase for his newly released fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb.

The appearance, which aired January 17, saw the Harlem rapper (born Rakim Mayers) take the stage as the musical guest alongside host Finn Wolfhard. The performance comes just one day after the official release of Don’t Be Dumb on January 16, his first full-length studio project in nearly eight years.

Introduced by Wolfhard, Rocky opened his set with a high-energy rendition of his latest single, “Punk Rocky.” The track has recently dominated headlines following a music video release that featured a diverse ensemble of stars, including Winona Ryder, Danny Elfman, Thundercat, and A$AP Nast.

The rapper concluded his appearance with a mashup medley of the tracks “Helicopter” and “Don’t Be Dumb.” Shortly after the broadcast, Rocky took to Instagram Stories to share highlights of the night with his followers.

The return to the spotlight follows a significant year for the artist’s family. In September 2025, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers.

Don’t Be Dumb is now available on all major streaming platforms, signaling a new era for the rapper following his lengthy hiatus from solo studio albums.