A$AP Rocky sweetly dedicates Fashion Icon award to Rihanna: ‘We did it, baby!'

A$AP Rocky is gushing over his “babygirl” in front of everyone!

On Monday, November 3, the loved-up couple returned to red carpet at the CFDA Awards 2025 for the first time after welcoming their third baby.

Both, the 37-year-old pop star and her rapper partner looked happier than ever as they posed together on the red carpet. At one point Rihanna even planted a sweet kiss on Rocky’s cheek.

During the starry ceremony, A$AP Rocky received the prestigious the 2025 CFDA Fashion Icon Award, which was also given to Rihanna in 2014.

“I just wanna say, it’s a real honor to be the recipient of this award,” the rapper said in his award acceptance speech.

A$AP said, “Babygirl, I love you, boo. You won this so long ago. Remember I told you, I said, ‘you inspire me. I’m gonna win that shit one day.’ And look! We did it, baby!”

The award, first introduced back in 2002, has been given to many notable personalities including Lady Gaga, Kate Moss, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, Serena Williams, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, and more.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have now become the first to have both received the honor.

Rihanna wore a chic midnight blue trench coat for the ceremony which she paired with ruffled white pants and black pumps. Meanwhile, Rocky complemented her in a similar casual-cool ensemble built around a black suit with notched lapels.