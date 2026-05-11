A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrated Mother’s Day with a glamorous night out in New York City as the superstar marked her first Mother’s Day as a mom of three.

The longtime couple stepped out for a romantic dinner at upscale Italian restaurant Cucina Alba on Sunday evening, turning heads with their coordinated and effortlessly stylish looks.

Rihanna stunned in a plunging black lace lingerie top layered beneath a sleek black suit. She completed the bold look with oversized sunglasses, high heels and long straight hair cascading down her waist.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, kept things cool and understated in a beige suede trench coat paired with sunglasses.

The outing marked a special milestone for the couple following the arrival of their third child, son Rocky Irish, whom they welcomed in September 2025. The pair are also parents to sons RZA Athelston, 3, and Riot Rose, 2.

The Mother’s Day celebration comes shortly after Rihanna made headlines for unveiling a sentimental new tattoo inspired by her children.

Celebrity tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy recently shared photos of the singer’s fresh ink, which features abstract scribbles reportedly designed by her kids.

The tattoo artist also posted the original drawing on paper decorated with Paw Patrol stickers, giving fans a glimpse into the meaningful inspiration behind the piece.