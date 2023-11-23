‘Haris Rauf should be groomed for T20 World Cup 2024 at the moment’

Former cricketer Aaqib Javed gave his insights on Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf not being part of the 18-member squad for the Test series against Australia.

Pakistan’s Chief Selector Wahab Riaz had claimed the right-arm pacer was not included in the squad as he had excused himself from participating in the bilateral series at the last moment.

A source close to the pacer told a cricket website that he had already informed the selector about his intentions.

Aaqib Javed shared his views about the Haris Rauf saga on a private channel’s show. He said the latter should be groomed for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June in the West Indies and the United instead of Test cricket at the moment.

The former cricketer said the right-arm pacer should play in the National T20 Cup 2023 and be given an opportunity to perform in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Aaqib Javed said Haris Rauf is getting mistreated by presenting the scenario this way. The former cricketer said that the latter had not played a Test match in a year and its wrong to pressure him into doing so at the moment.

He said it is not easy for a bowler to be a Test specialist as they have to bowl up to four spells in a single day.

Aaqib Javed recalled Haris Rauf getting injured right after bowling in his only Test match in 2022. He said the same thing could have happened during the upcoming Australia series as well.

