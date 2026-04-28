Aashiqui 2 turns 13: Viral throwback photos spark reunion

Filmmaker and Director Mohit Suri celebrated 13 years of the film Aashiqui 2 by sharing a series of behind-the-scenes images from its 2013 shoot.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he posted a throwback photo album featuring lead stars from the Aashiqui 2 cast, which included Aditya Roy Kapur, who played Rahul Jaykar, and Shraddha Kapoor, who played Aarohi Keshav Shirke. The images captured moments from filming, including scenes in progress, fun interactions between the cast and crew, and glimpses of others involved in the project.

The post also included appearances by Shreya Ghoshal, the voice behind Aarohi’s songs, and Arijit Singh, who lent his voice to Rahul.

Suri mentioned in the caption of his post, “Celebrating 13 years of Aashiqui 2 — Some films don’t just get made, they make you”. He added, “Every moment on set, every silence, every tear, every note of music, felt like something we were living, not just creating. Years have passed, but the echoes haven’t. There are too many people to thank — more than I’ll ever be able to name. But all of them live inside this film.”

Expressing his gratitude, the director wrote, “All I feel today is gratitude, for the love this film has received, and for the way it continues to find people…even now.” He concluded his caption: “Some love stories don’t end. They just keep playing on a loop, somewhere in the heart.”

Shraddha Kapoor also shared a heartfelt message in the comments, thanking Suri for his exceptional work and for shaping her career, with Aashiqui 2 playing a major role in her rise to stardom.

Released in April 2013, Aashiqui 2 became a commercial success, celebrated for the chemistry between the leads. The movie is also known for its memorable soundtrack, featuring hits like Tum Hi Ho, Chahun Main Ya Naa, and Sunn Raha Hai.