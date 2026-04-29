Aashir Wajahat has bid farewell to Kafeel in the most Subuk way possible!

The 23-year-old actor took to social media on Tuesday to share an emotional goodbye, leaving fans both teary-eyed and smiling with one last promise about his beloved character, Subuk.

Posting a carousel of stills from the finale, the actor reflected on the journey, writing, “And that’s the end of Kafeel. What an absolute honour to have been a part of this play… thank you for staying with us till the end of our complicated, beautiful journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashir Wajahat (@aashirwajahat)

Wajahat expressed deep gratitude to director Meesam Naqvi, crediting him for reigniting his passion for acting. He also praised celebrated writer Umera Ahmed for creating a character as “beautiful” as Subuk and a story as meaningful as Kafeel. “It’s been a privilege saying your words. You continue to inspire generation after generation,” he added.

The actor didn’t forget his co-stars, giving special mention to Sanam Saeed, describing working alongside her as “a masterclass,” while thanking the entire cast and crew for their dedication and passion.

However, it was his final line that truly struck a chord with fans. Signing off as Subuk, Wajahat wrote, “Ab se Subuk baal banaya karega. Zindagi jo ban gayi,” a lighthearted yet symbolic promise hinting at growth and change for the character.

Kafeel tells the story of Zeba (Sanam Saeed), an educated woman stuck in a toxic marriage with Jamshed (Emad Irfani), who’s struggling financially and is super laid-back.