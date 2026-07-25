Aashir Wajahat, Samar Jafri share sweet bond on birthday
- By Sarah Brohi -
- Jul 25, 2026
AAResize
Aashir Wajahat wished Samar Jafri “Happy Birthday” in a heartfelt post.
Taking to his official Instagram handle, Aashir Wajahat posted a story featuring a picture with Samar Jafri sitting in the car trunk. He also added a sweet note, “Happy Birthday to one of the most special people in my life”. He also added, “Love you mera bhai”.
On the other hand, Samar Jafri reposted the story and added a text, “Love u moree. Blessed to have u”.
Aashir Wajahat and Samar Jafri are the rising stars of the industry. They are well known for their roles in Pakistani dramas. On ARY Digital, Aashir Wajahat appeared as Subuk in Kafeel, whereas Samar Jafri appeared as Fakhir Zaheer in Mayi Ri.