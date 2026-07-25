Aashir Wajahat, Samar Jafri share sweet bond on birthday

Aashir Wajahat wished Samar Jafri “Happy Birthday” in a heartfelt post.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Aashir Wajahat posted a story featuring a picture with Samar Jafri sitting in the car trunk. He also added a sweet note, “Happy Birthday to one of the most special people in my life”. He also added, “Love you mera bhai”.

On the other hand, Samar Jafri reposted the story and added a text, “Love u moree. Blessed to have u”.