WATCH: AB de Villiers hits 28-ball ton on return to cricket

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers announced his return to cricket with a bang as he smashed a fiery ton at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Representing Titan Legends at the Taste of SuperSport Park, the right-handed batter took just 28 balls to reach his ton.

He smacked a whopping 15 sixes in his knock which comprised his trademark stroke-making.

The former South Africa captain launched an enormous pull to reach his ton, helping Titans post 278-7 in 20 overs.

In response, the Bulls Legends were 125-8 after 14 overs when rain interrupted the match.

Read more: AB de Villiers announces return to cricket

This was his first outing on a cricket field since announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SuperSport Park (@supersport_park)

The right-handed batter retired from international cricket in 2018, however, he played franchise cricket till 2021.

AB de Villiers is considered a modern-day great, having scored 8,765 runs at an average of 50.66 in Tests, the fourth-highest run-scorer for South Africa with 22 100s.

The former South Africa captain amassed 9,577 runs at 53.50 in ODIs.

He was famed for mixing traditional and unorthodox shots, as well as his fast scoring and ability to hit the ball to all parts of the ground.

In January this year, AB de Villiers announced his return to cricket in July later this year.

He is set to lead South Africa Champions at World Championship of Legends 2025.

“Well, time has passed, and my young sons have started playing the game. We’ve been playing more and more often in the garden, and, well, it feels as though some kind of flame has been lit again. So, I am heading back to the gym and the nets, and I’ll be ready for WCL in July,” he said at the time.