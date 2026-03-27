Abbas Afridi aims to fire Karachi Kings to PSL 11 glory

Karachi Kings fast bowler Abbas Afridi has set his sights on delivering another impactful season as he aims to play a key role in the franchise’s title push in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

Speaking ahead of the team’s opening match against Quetta Gladiators, Abbas expressed his desire to replicate last year’s performances and contribute significantly to the team’s success.

“My goal for PSL 11 is simple: to perform the way I did last season and deliver consistent performances for my team,” Abbas said.

The right-arm pacer was instrumental in Karachi Kings’ campaign in PSL 10, where the side reached the playoffs under the captaincy of David Warner.

In his debut season for the franchise, Abbas picked up 17 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 23.52, emerging as one of the team’s key bowlers.

Reflecting on the team environment, Abbas Afridi highlighted the positive morale within the squad and the collective ambition to lift the trophy.

“The team’s morale is high. We will try to give our best performances and aim to win the PSL title this season,” he added.

Abbas emphasized that his primary focus remains on his bowling, with the objective of contributing to the team’s victories through strong individual performances.

“My focus is on my bowling, to perform as well as I can and play my part in the team’s success,” he said.

The 24-year-old also backed Karachi Kings to make the most of their home conditions, pointing out the familiarity and advantage it brings.

“Karachi is our home ground, and the conditions suit us. InshaAllah, we will try to deliver strong performances there,” he noted.

Abbas further underlined his personal ambition for the season, making his intentions clear ahead of PSL 11.

“My personal goal is to help Karachi Kings win the title with my bowling,” he concluded.