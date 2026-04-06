Abbas Afridi reflects on learning curve with Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings pacer Abbas Afridi has credited consistent hard work, family guidance and a positive team environment for his continued development as he eyes a strong HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 campaign.

Speaking in an interview, Abbas Afridi reflected on his journey from age-group cricket to the PSL, emphasizing the importance of perseverance.

“I have been playing cricket for a long time, including at the U-19 level, and performed well there to reach this stage. Even now, I am working hard every day. I am grateful to Allah for where I am today.”

Abbas also spoke about the influence of his uncle, former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul, highlighting both the guidance and discipline that come with it.

“Having a Test cricketer in the family definitely helps; you learn a lot, but you also get scolded. In the last match, when I didn’t bowl well, he pointed it out and guided me on how to bowl in different situations. I often receive calls from him where he advises me and helps me improve,” he said.

The young pacer expressed his excitement about sharing the dressing room with experienced international players and learning from them.

“It’s a great experience playing under the captain David Warner and alongside players like Moeen Ali and Adam Zampa. You learn a lot from them; they guide you and share their experience.”

Abbas Afridi also acknowledged the role of team director Haider Azhar in fostering a positive and cohesive environment within the squad.

“A lot of credit goes to Haider bhai for creating such a good team environment. It really depends on how the atmosphere is within the team, and ours is very positive. InshaAllah, we will try our best to win the trophy this season.”

Discussing his all-round abilities, Abbas revealed that while his primary focus remains bowling, he is equally committed to improving his batting for crucial match situations.

“I am often told [by my uncle] to focus more on my bowling, but I also work a lot on my batting because there are situations where quick runs are needed in the final overs. So I try to give equal attention to both and be prepared for any situation.”

Looking ahead, Abbas Afridi sees the PSL as a vital platform to return to international cricket.

“PSL is a great platform for players to reach international cricket. My goal is to make a comeback to the Pakistan team through strong performances in this tournament.”