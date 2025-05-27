Abbas Afridi replaces Wasim Jr. in Pakistan squad for Bangladesh series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named pacer Abbas Afridi as the replacement for Mohammad Wasim Jr. in the Pakistan squad for the PAK vs BAN T20I series.

“Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas Afridi has replaced Mohammad Wasim Jnr in Pakistan’s T20I squad for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Wasim Jnr picked up a side strain during the HBL PSL and was not able to recover in time,” the PCB said in a statement.

Afridi represented Karachi Kings in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 and was the joint-second leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps.

The right-arm pacer has represented Pakistan in 20 T20Is, in which he picked up 33 wickets.

While Mohammad Wasim Jr was included in the Pakistan squad for the PAK vs BAN series, his availability remained doubtful due to the side strain he sustained in a PSL 10 game.

Mohammad Wasim Jr. played for the Quetta Gladiators and picked up 10 wickets in eight PSL 10 games.

Meanwhile, the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is set to commence on Wednesday, May 28.

The second T20I will be held on Friday, May 30, while the third and final PAK vs BAN game of the series is scheduled on June 1.

Revised Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Agha Salman(c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Haris, Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Naseem Shah.