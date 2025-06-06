web analytics
Senator Abbas Afridi succumbs to his wounds

KOHAT: Former Senator Abbas Afridi has succumbed to his wounds after being injured in the gas leakage blast in Kharian, ARY News reported on Friday, citing family.

As per details, Abbas Afridi was critically injured in a gas leakage explosion that occurred a day earlier while three associates accompanied him.

He was receiving treatment at the Burn Centre in Kharian, confirmed his nephew, Hussain Afridi.

The schedule for Abbas Afridi’s funeral prayers will be announced at a later time, the family added.

Abbas Afridi was elected to the Senate of Pakistan in March 2009 as an Independent candidate. He was sworn in as federal minister of Textile Industry on 19 March 2014.

Later he contested the 2018 Pakistani general election from NA-32 Kohat as a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), but was unsuccessful. He received 44,154 votes and was defeated by Shehryar Afridi, a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He contested the 2024 Pakistani general election from NA-35 Kohat as a candidate of PML(N), but was unsuccessful. He received 58,034 votes and was defeated by Shehryar Afridi, an independent candidate supported by PTI.

On 25 June 2024, he left the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and joined Pakistan People’s Party.

