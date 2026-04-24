ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, ARY News reported, citing the Foreign Office.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on the regional situation, ceasefire prospects, and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Discussions also covered diplomatic initiatives related to contacts between the United States and Iran, with Islamabad’s role in facilitating dialogue also coming under review.

DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 received a call today from Foreign Minister of Iran H.E. Abbas Araghchi @Araghchi. Both sides exchanged views on regional developments, the ceasefire, and ongoing diplomatic efforts being pursued by Islamabad in the context of… pic.twitter.com/eJ1fuVTVKE — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) April 24, 2026

Ishaq Dar asserted the importance of continued engagement and dialogue to resolve issues, stressing that early progress is essential for peace and stability in the region.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi appreciated Pakistan’s constructive and consistent role as a facilitator. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact, the Foreign Office spokesperson added.

Earlier, President Masoud Pezeshkian said the Islamic Republic of Iran invariably welcomed dialogue and agreement, but Washington’s constant breach of commitments, naval blockade and military threats remain the main obstacles to genuine negotiations.

In a post on X, the president reiterated Tehran’s openness to diplomacy while calling out Washington’s contradictory behavior.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed dialogue and agreement and continues to do so,” Pezeshkian wrote.