Abbas creates history with another fifer

Pakistan’s Test seamer Mohammad Abbas continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26, bagging another five-wicket haul for Lahore Region Whites against Multan Region on Friday.

Opting to bowl first, Abbas struck early with the new ball, removing Multan captain Zain Abbas for a duck and opener Waqar Hussain for just one, leaving the visitors reeling at 3-2.

His relentless accuracy never allowed the opposition to settle, and Multan were bundled out for 164 in 43.4 overs. Abbas finished with superb figures of 5-32 from 15.4 overs, dismissing Kashif Ali (1) to complete his five-for.

Aamir Jamal provided solid support with 3-58, while Arafat Minhas offered a late counterattack for Multan with a 51-ball 45.

This performance marked Abbas’s second consecutive five-wicket haul, coming just three days after his 6-78 against Karachi Blues, a spell that had brought up his 50th career five-for in First-Class cricket.

At 35, Abbas continues to dominate the domestic circuit, standing as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker of the season with 18 wickets at an average of 20.94 and an economy rate of 2.79.

Only Sialkot’s Athar Mahmood (19 wickets at 16.42) is ahead of him.

With this latest feat, Abbas has now taken 825 wickets in 205 First-Class matches at an exceptional average of 20.66.

He also entered rare company, becoming just the third fast bowler in the 21st century to claim 50 or more five-wicket hauls in First-Class cricket, joining Abdur Rauf (57) and England’s James Anderson (55).