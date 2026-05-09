Abbas’ five-for helps Pakistan bowl out Bangladesh

Veteran pacer Mohammad Abbas led Pakistan’s fightback on Day Two of the opening Test against Bangladesh with a superb five-wicket haul as the visitors bowled out the hosts for 413 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After Lunch, Shaheen Afridi struck immediately to remove a well-set Mushfiqur Rahim, who played a gritty knock of 71 off 179 deliveries before being clean bowled.

In the very next over, Mohammad Abbas completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Ebadot Hossain for a 10-ball duck, leaving Bangladesh on the verge of being bowled out.

However, Pakistan were forced to wait for the final breakthrough as Taskin Ahmed launched a counter-attacking cameo.

The tailender smashed 28 runs off just 19 balls and added a valuable 29-run partnership for the last wicket before Shaheen eventually dismissed him to bowl Bangladesh out for 413.

Abbas was the standout performer for Pakistan with figures of 5-92, while Shaheen Afridi claimed three wickets. Hasan Ali and Noman Ali chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Bangladesh added 112 runs on the second morning after resuming on 301-4, but Pakistan clawed their way back into the contest through disciplined bowling led by Abbas.

Experienced pair Mushfiqur Rahim (48*) and Litton Das (8*) resumed the day for the hosts after dominating the opening day’s play.

The hosts looked set to continue their momentum in the morning session, but Abbas provided Pakistan with a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Litton Das, who managed 33 runs off 67 deliveries.

Pakistan continued to chip away at the lower middle-order through Abbas, who struck again to remove Mehidy Hasan Miraz after the all-rounder scored a quick 10 off 12 balls.

Taijul Islam attempted to add valuable runs down the order with a brisk 17 from 23 deliveries, but Abbas once again broke the partnership to leave Bangladesh at 378-7 before the interval.

Despite the wickets, Mushfiqur Rahim remained composed at one end and guided Bangladesh safely to Lunch, with the scoreboard reading 380-7.

The experienced batter was unbeaten on 71, while Ebadot Hossain had yet to open his account.

For Pakistan, Abbas was the standout performer in the session as the visitors attempted to claw their way back into the contest after Bangladesh dominated the opening day.

The first day had largely belonged to the hosts, who piled up 301-4 courtesy of captain Najmul Hossain Shanto’s impressive 101 off 130 balls.

Mominul Haque also played a major role in the dominance, narrowly missing out on a century after falling for 91.