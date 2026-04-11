Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman breakup: issue a joint statement

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman have finally broken their silence about their shocking breakup.

On Friday, during an interview with People magazine, the stars, along with their families, shared their joint statement and said, “Abbey and David spent four and a half years together and truly value the time they shared and each other”.

As the statement continued, it also stated, “At this point, they want different things and have decided to go their separate ways, but they remain friends, wishing each other the best”.

Multiple outlets reported on April 9 that Abbey and David had ended their 5-year relationship. The source also noted to The Sun, in a interview, “Sadly it’s true that David and Abbey broke up. They couldn’t come to an agreement on when to get married”.

“She was ready years ago, he still needed time,” added the insider. A source close to David also confirmed to the outlet that the two had split. “They did break up, but he is doing very well,” a tipster said. For those unaware, the exes met in the first season of the famous reality show, Love on the Spectrum, in 2021.

Last year, Abbey made an appearance on the Today show, where she opened up about her bond with David.

“Our bond is a phenomenon that causes sensory crossovers, such as tasting colors or feeling sounds,” she said. “We understand each other [and] the way our minds work.” “We’re kind and patient with each other and we’re our true selves,” added Abbey.