Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman's split: actual reason revealed

The shocking reason behind Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman’s split has been revealed.

According to The Sun, the beloved Love on the Spectrum couple have called it quits over a disagreement about marriage.

The source further mentioned, “sadly, it’s true that David and Abbey broke up. They couldn’t come to an agreement on when to get married”. “She was ready years ago; he still needed time,” claimed the confidant. Meanwhile, another source also confirmed the publication that the two are no longer together. A close source mentioned, “They did break up, but he is doing very well”.

For those unversed, Abbey and David met in the first season of the Netflix reality show, Love on the Spectrum, in 2021. Abbey recently said that she and David weren’t ready to exchange vows. As per statement mentioned in PEOPLE’s Magazine, “We already feel like we’re already married in our hearts”.

Last year, Abbey appeared on the Today show, where she talked about her relationship with David. “Our bond is a phenomenon that causes sensory crossovers, such as tasting colors or feeling sounds,” she said.

“We understand each other and the way our minds work,” added Abbey. “We’re kind and patient with each other, and we’re our true selves.”