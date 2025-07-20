web analytics
Abbottabad police bust gang issuing fake Pakistani CNICs to Afghan nationals

TOP NEWS

ABBOTTABAD: In a major crackdown against document fraud, Abbottabad Cantonment Police have arrested a group allegedly involved in helping Afghan nationals illegally obtain Pakistan’s Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC).

The crackdown was launched on the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail (PSP) and led by SHO Cantt Police Station, Cadet Abdul Ghafoor Qureshi.

According to police sources, the arrested suspects have been identified as Saqib, son of Javed, a resident of Islamabad; Naeem, son of Abdul Jaleel, from Kehal; Sami, son of Ihsanullah, an Afghan national; and Abdul Jaleel, son of Khalil-ur-Rehman. The group is accused of forging official documents to facilitate the fraudulent issuance of Pakistani CNICs to Afghan nationals.

A case has been registered at the Cantt Police Station under Sections 419, 468, and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with Section 14 of the Foreigners Act. Authorities confirmed that further investigations are underway to trace additional members and potential links in the network.

The Abbottabad Police reaffirmed their zero-tolerance policy toward fraud, illegal residency, and the misuse of national documentation, vowing continued strict action against those involved in such illegal activities.

Read More: 34 Afghan nationals traveling on fake Pakistani passports arrested

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 34 Afghan nationals attempting to travel abroad using fake Pakistani passports, ARY News reported.

As per details, the suspects had allegedly entered Pakistan illegally through the Chaman border and were caught in Peshawar.

Additional director of FIA said Rizwan Shah said that the FIA raided a hostel in Peshawar, arresting two foreign nationals, which led to the discovery of 32 more Afghan nationals residing there.

He said that the investigation revealed that the suspects had obtained fake Pakistani identity cards and passports through agents.

