Abbottabad: Six tourists dead as coaster plunges into gorge

ABBOTTABAD: In an unfortunate incident. six precious lives were lost when a passenger coaster carrying tourists fell into a gorge in the country’s tourist area of ​​Abbottabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to ARY News, the ill-fated coaster was travelling from Murree to Abbottabad when it lost control of its driver and fell into a deep ravine in Khaira Gali.

As a result, six people were killed on the spot while several others were injured in the dreadful road crash.

Residents of the area and rescue teams launched an operation after the incident, however, due to the deepening of the gorge, rescue operations are facing difficulties.

The injured were rushed to Murree Hospital by the rescue teams with the help of locals, where the condition of the several injured are said to be critical.

According to the initial police report, the dead and injured included women.

In a separate tragic incident in the month of March, at least four people were charred to death after a car they were travelling in caught fire after plunging into a gorge in Rawalpindi.

Rescue sources relayed that a speeding car fell into a gorge off GT Road and caught fire, as a result of which four people were burnt alive.

