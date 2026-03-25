Abby Huntsman Makes Surprising Return to ‘The View’

Abby Huntsman is back at the Hot Topics table. The former co-host officially returned to The View this week, stepping in as a guest host for a full-week engagement. While fans are excited to see a familiar face, the return is turning heads due to Huntsman’s past outspoken criticism of the daytime talk show’s internal environment.

Abby Huntsman originally joined the panel in 2018, serving for two seasons alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines. She departed in 2020, citing a desire to assist with her father’s (Jon Huntsman Jr.) gubernatorial campaign in Utah.

However, a year after her exit, Huntsman opened up about the deeper reasons for her departure. On her podcast, I Wish Somebody Told Me, she described the workplace as having a “toxic culture.” She alleged that the show’s environment prioritized ratings over employee well-being and rewarded bad behavior behind the scenes. At the time, she compared leaving the show to finally being able to “breathe again.”

Despite her past grievances, it seems the bridge hasn’t been burned. Starting March 23, 2026, Abby Huntsman returned to fill the seat of Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is currently on maternity leave.

During her first broadcast back, Huntsman appeared at ease, offering her signature conservative perspective on current events and free speech. She even shared a warm message for Griffin, stating, “It’s like no time has passed. It’s weird sitting here, but congratulations to Alyssa. All the joy in the world.”

For fans of the show, Huntsman’s presence raises questions about whether the culture at The View has evolved since her 2021 critiques. While she has made brief guest appearances in 2021 and 2024, this full-week stint marks her most significant involvement with the program since her original exit.

By returning to the roundtable, Abby Huntsman continues to cement her role as a prominent media personality and political commentator, proving that professional reconciliation is possible even after public fallout.