ABC cancels Jimmy Kimmel's recording for Thursday's show

In recent turns of events in Kimmely Live, ABC cancels Thursday’s taping , says host’s “personal matters” .

The late-night show, typically filmed in the afternoon and aired later that night, was set to feature David Duchovny, Joe Keery, and musical guest Madison Beer. Beer confirmed the cancellation on social media, writing, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, @jimmykimmellive needed to reschedule my performance that was originally scheduled to air tonight to a later date.”

Although neither ABC nor Kimmel provided details about the reason behind the cancellation, The Daily Mail reported that it stemmed from a personal issue involving the host.

According to a member of the “Kimmel Audience Team” also posted on Reddit, saying, “Tonight’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live has been postponed. Apologies for any inconvenience”. Instead, ABC aired a repeat episode from October 28.

The unexpected change prompted speculation among fans, particularly as the show had faced previous interruptions earlier this year.

Earlier, in September, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was temporarily suspended following the host’s controversial comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer, prompting action from the FCC and Disney.

Kimmel recently returned to the show and launched a “Big, Beautiful Food Bank” initiative in Los Angeles to help families affected by the government shutdown and SNAP benefit cuts.