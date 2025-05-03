Pakistan conducts successful Abdali Short Range Missile test

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Saturday conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System— a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers as part of Ex INDUS, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The training launch was witnessed by the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, as well as scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organizations.

The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.

They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan’s Strategic Forces to ensure credible minimum deterrence and safeguard national security against any aggression.

The missile test came after Pakistan Army’s top brass reaffirmed the country’s commitment to peace but made it clear that any attempt to impose war will be responded in a decisive manner, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over a Special Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at General Headquarters (GHQ) as the forum conducted a comprehensive review of the prevailing geo-strategic environment, with particular emphasis on the current Pakistan-India standoff and the broader regional security calculus.

“While reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity, the Forum made clear that any attempt to impose war will be responded to, surely and decisively and aspirations of people of Pakistan shall be respected at all costs, InshaAllah,” the ISPR said.

It is worth mentioning here India accused Pakistan of the Pahalgam attack without evidence, which Islamabad has denied with facts and proof.