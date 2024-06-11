web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

Abducted 12-year-old boy recovered in Punjab

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

OKARA: In a recent development, a 12-year-old boy who had been abducted from the Hujra Shah Moqeem area of Punjab was successfully recovered, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The father of the 12-year-old child, Abdul Qayyum, filed a kidnapping report after his son went missing on June 5.

The police authorities employed modern and scientific methods to trace the boy, leading to his recovery from the Pakpattan district located in Punjab province.

Earlier to this, Thatta police successfully recovered a businessman allegedly kidnapped from Karachi’s Sachal area.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad in a statement asserted that the man allegedly kidnapped from Karachi’s Sachal area has been recovered from the Keenjhar area located in Thatta District of Sindh.

During the operation, two individuals involved in the kidnapping of the businessman were arrested.

DIG Tariq Dharejo further disclosed that the arrested accused, identified as Najeeb Sanjrani and Manzoor Solangi, belong to Shikarpur and Larkana were taking the abducted businessman and his driver to a safe place.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.