Abducted 12-year-old boy recovered in Punjab

OKARA: In a recent development, a 12-year-old boy who had been abducted from the Hujra Shah Moqeem area of Punjab was successfully recovered, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The father of the 12-year-old child, Abdul Qayyum, filed a kidnapping report after his son went missing on June 5.

The police authorities employed modern and scientific methods to trace the boy, leading to his recovery from the Pakpattan district located in Punjab province.

Earlier to this, Thatta police successfully recovered a businessman allegedly kidnapped from Karachi’s Sachal area.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad in a statement asserted that the man allegedly kidnapped from Karachi’s Sachal area has been recovered from the Keenjhar area located in Thatta District of Sindh.

During the operation, two individuals involved in the kidnapping of the businessman were arrested.

DIG Tariq Dharejo further disclosed that the arrested accused, identified as Najeeb Sanjrani and Manzoor Solangi, belong to Shikarpur and Larkana were taking the abducted businessman and his driver to a safe place.