Abducted Karachi businessman recovered in Thatta

KARACHI: Thatta police on Saturday successfully recovered a businessman allegedly kidnapped from Karachi’s Sachal area, ARY News reported.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad in a statement asserted that the man allegedly kidnapped from Karachi’s Sachal area has been recovered from the Keenjhar area located in Thatta District of Sindh.

During the operation, two individuals involved in the kidnapping of the businessman were arrested.

DIG Tariq Dharejo further disclosed that the arrested accused, identified as Najeeb Sanjrani and Manzoor Solangi, belong to Shikarpur and Larkana were taking the abducted businessman and his driver to a safe place.

Last month, two girls, aged 14 and 12, who were kidnapped from Rawalpindi seven months ago, have been recovered from Karachi.

Karachi police said that the girls are cousins and were Kidnapped from Rawalpindi’s Ghaziabad area seven months back.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Syed Asad Raza said one of the girls was recovered from the Defence area of Karachi on May 14, while the other was found in a shelter home.

The DIG South said that the 14-year-old girl was brought to the police station by a housemaid who was found on the footpath. He said that when asked, the girl revealed that she is a resident of Ghaziabad.

Syed Asad Raza said that on further investigation, it was revealed that the girls were transferred to Karachi after the abduction and the case of kidnapping was registered seven months back in Rawalpindi.