Punjab to form people’s coordination committees for law and order

LAHORE: Punjab Home Department has directed for constitution of the people’s coordination committees for maintenance of the law and order in the province.

Provincial home department has directed deputy commissioners for formation of committees in first phase at the police stations level comprises of representatives of society and government officials.

The people’s coordination committees will work as community watchdog to become a bridge between citizens and police for transfer of information. These committees will assist in tackling threats of terrorism and extremism, sources said.

In second phase, neighborhood and ward level committees will be activated within three months. Concerned assistant commissioners and SDPOs will jointly chair the monthly sessions of these committees.

The police station level committees will work under the district coordination committee, while each district committee will submit its monthly report to provincial coordination committee and the home department.

The committees will be organized by April 20 and the details of members will be forwarded to the home department.