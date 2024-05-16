Rawalpindi’s kidnapped girls recovered from Karachi

KARACHI: Two girls, aged 14 and 12, who were kidnapped from Rawalpindi seven months ago, have been recovered from Karachi, ARY News reported.

Karachi police said that the girls are cousins and were Kidnapped from Rawalpindi’s Ghaziabad area seven months back.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Syed Asad Raza said one of the girls was recovered from the Defence area of Karachi on May 14, while the other was found in a shelter home.

The DIG South said that the 14-year-old girl was brought to the police station by a housemaid who was found on the footpath. He said that when asked, the girl revealed that she is a resident of Ghaziabad.

Syed Asad Raza said that on further investigation, it was revealed that the girls were transferred to Karachi after the abduction and the case of kidnapping was registered seven months back in Rawalpindi.

The DIG South said that an owner of a beauty parlor was involved in the kidnapping. Syed Asad Raza said that the girls have been handed over to the Rawalpindi police.

Earlier on March 27, seven-year-old girl was abducted while playing outside her residence in Gharo as the CCTV footage of the incident has come to light.

ARY News obtained the video in which a man can be seen kidnapping the girl. Local police initiated the probe and SSP Thatta Dr. Imran Niazi ordered his ordinates to check all roads of the district.